Changu Narayan to get disaster rescue centre

The International Organiza-tion for Migration and Changu Narayan Municipality in Bhaktapur District have begun work on a multi-purpose evacuation centre to accommodate displaced people in the event of a disaster.

This work is part of an IOM project ‘People to People Support for Building Community Resilience through Recovery and Reconstruction in Nepal’ funded by the Royal Thai Government.

Thai Ambassador to Nepal, Bhakavat Tanskul, IOM Chief of Mission Paul Norton and Changu Narayan Municipality Mayor Som Prasad Mishra attended the groundbreaking ceremony on Friday at Helmet Danda, Bhaktapur.

Speaking at the event Norton said, “Post-earthquake reconstruction work in Nepal is an opportunity to incorporate risk reduction measures, while rebuilding damaged infrastructure to eliminate pre-existing vulnerabilities. We have to increase resilience to future hazards in this highly disaster-prone country.”

In his remarks at the event, Ambassador Tanskul said, “The construction of a multipurpose community centre in Changu Narayan Municipality is an auspicious moment for our two countries for it represents Thailand’s support to strengthen disaster risk reduction and empowering Nepali people in disaster -prone area.”

The centre will also serve as a venue for community activities, including women’s and youth groups, community-based training, recreational pursuits, adult literacy classes, information dissemination and income generating activities.

The IOM plans to build similar multi-purpose structures in seven other municipalities in earthquake-affected districts - Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Gorkha, Dhading, Rasuwa, Sindhupalchowk and Dolakha.

UNDP and other humanitarian agencies have agreed to provide water, sanitation and hygiene facilities.