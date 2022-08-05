CARE reaches flood-affected families in Nepal with much needed aid

Statement by Rachel, Wolff, CARE Nepal's Country Director

"Incessant rainfall in Nepal over the past few days has wreaked havoc in many municipalities in Province 1 and Madhesh Province in the Terai region. Around 1,500 families have already been evacuated to safer areas and more than 30,000 people are expected to be affected by the flood in Belaka Municipality, Udayapur. So far, more than 260 houses have been fully damaged, and 250 hectares of maize and paddy fields have been inundated. During any disaster, women and girls are among the most vulnerable and this is certainly the case in the ongoing Koshi floods. Families have lost their homes and livelihoods and require immediate life-saving assistance. CARE Nepal plans to distribute dignity kits which include menstrual pads, bath soap, underwear, towels, toothbrushes and toothpaste, along with health and nutritional supplies, ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook foods, shelter kits, and meeting other pressing needs of the most vulnerable within the affected area. And with more rain on the way, the situation is expected to deteriorate in the coming days. COVID-19 cases are also on the rise, so prevention and mitigation for those sheltering in potentially crowded spaces is needed. Plans and resources also need to be secured for their longer-term recovery and support."

CARE Nepal, in partnership with local governments, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority and local partners has launched an emergency response and plans to distribute urgent assistance with specific focus on pregnant women, lactating mothers, infants, people with disability and elderly people.

For more information please contact:

Anisa Husain

CARE Press Officer

Anisa.Husain@care.org