CARE Nepal - Impact Survey Analysis: Expanding Access to Education and Life Opportunities (Excel)

Expanding Access to Education and Life Opportunities (EXCEL) is an education initiative implemented in Pratappur, Sarawal and Palhinandan Rural Municipalities of Nawalparasi (west) district of Lumbini province. The project aimed to provide access to basic education for marginalized adolescent girls for better life opportunities through a year-long accelerated learning program known as “UDAAN”.
