C4D in Humanitarian Action: Nepal Earthquake 2015 - Engaging communities to build resilience and accountability mechanisms

The two devastating earthquakes that occurred in Nepal on 25 April and 12 May 2015 severely affected many regions within the country. Nearly 9,000 people lost their lives and over 22,000 people were injured. With a majority of houses being damaged or fully destroyed, people were forced to leave their homes and move to safe spaces or live in makeshift shelters. Many health centres and much of the community infrastructure, including water systems and latrines, were damaged or destroyed. The ensuing landslides blocked major roads and highways resulting in transportation being severely curtailed for authorities and relief agencies trying to reach affected districts and populations. All forms of communication and transportation were severely affected and telecommunication networks were disrupted in all the affected districts. This made it not only very difficult for communities to communicate with each other but also for government authorities, development agencies and aid workers to communicate with affected communities