20 Sep 2019

Building community-based resilience to landslides through rehabilitation and mitigation actions in Nepal

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 20 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (543.87 KB)

Beneficiaries reached

  • 763 households (3 319 people)

Activities implemented

  • Conducted a public awareness campaign, with 763 household representatives (205 female-headed) attending 28 different public meetings at the local level and visiting project sites to observe best practices of landslide mitigation measures.
  • Trained 173 people on landslide mitigation measures, with participants then applying their skills to various income-generating activities to restore their livelihoods.
  • Trained 137 municipal members and beneficiaries on community-based disaster risk reduction (DRR).
  • Conducted seven trainings, including a Vulnerability and Capacity Analysis training, as part of the process to prepare a Local Disaster and Climate Resilience Plan (LDCRP) to help communities cope with potential threats and crises.
  • Prepared two LDCRP, with a focus on low-cost bio-engineering activities for landslide mitigation, and facilitated their endorsement by the municipalities.
  • Facilitated the adoption of DRR measures through low-cost bio-engineering activities, including the reconstruction of gabion walls and check dams and the implementation vegetative measures at 17 locations, directly benefiting 25 households (125 people).
  • Continued providing technical backstopping for nursery operations (including soil and seed bed preparation, seed germination, mulching, seed transplantation, etc.).
  • Established an Early Warning Monitoring System, installing auto-extensometers, an automatic rain gauge and soil moisture sensor, and transferred it to the municipality.

Impact

  • Enhanced local knowledge of landslide mitigation measures and broader DRR measures benefiting the total population of the target area of 1 900 households (8 265 people).
  • Contributed towards the livelihood restoration of landslide-affected households in the targeted area.
  • Increased ownership among local government authorities over landslide mitigation, demonstrated by the adoption by rural municipalities of Disaster Preparedness and Response Plans, which include low-cost bio-engineering activities.

