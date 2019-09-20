Building community-based resilience to landslides through rehabilitation and mitigation actions in Nepal
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Report
Published on 20 Sep 2019 — View Original
Beneficiaries reached
- 763 households (3 319 people)
Activities implemented
- Conducted a public awareness campaign, with 763 household representatives (205 female-headed) attending 28 different public meetings at the local level and visiting project sites to observe best practices of landslide mitigation measures.
- Trained 173 people on landslide mitigation measures, with participants then applying their skills to various income-generating activities to restore their livelihoods.
- Trained 137 municipal members and beneficiaries on community-based disaster risk reduction (DRR).
- Conducted seven trainings, including a Vulnerability and Capacity Analysis training, as part of the process to prepare a Local Disaster and Climate Resilience Plan (LDCRP) to help communities cope with potential threats and crises.
- Prepared two LDCRP, with a focus on low-cost bio-engineering activities for landslide mitigation, and facilitated their endorsement by the municipalities.
- Facilitated the adoption of DRR measures through low-cost bio-engineering activities, including the reconstruction of gabion walls and check dams and the implementation vegetative measures at 17 locations, directly benefiting 25 households (125 people).
- Continued providing technical backstopping for nursery operations (including soil and seed bed preparation, seed germination, mulching, seed transplantation, etc.).
- Established an Early Warning Monitoring System, installing auto-extensometers, an automatic rain gauge and soil moisture sensor, and transferred it to the municipality.
Impact
- Enhanced local knowledge of landslide mitigation measures and broader DRR measures benefiting the total population of the target area of 1 900 households (8 265 people).
- Contributed towards the livelihood restoration of landslide-affected households in the targeted area.
- Increased ownership among local government authorities over landslide mitigation, demonstrated by the adoption by rural municipalities of Disaster Preparedness and Response Plans, which include low-cost bio-engineering activities.