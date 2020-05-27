The National Planning Commission (NPC) commissioned a study to assess the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19 in Nepal. The NPC has invited feedback and recommendations from key sectors and development partners, including International Non-Governmental Organisations (INGOs), to help design and develop possible policy options to support the bounce-back from the consequences of COVID-19.

One of the topics that is being looked at is Building Back Better (BBB) from COVID-19. In response, this brief has been developed by World Vision International Nepal (WVIN). WVIN is a child-focused development, humanitarian and advocacy organization, which has been working in Nepal since 2001. WVIN was also a frontline responder in Nepal’s Earthquake response and currently in the COVID-19 pandemic.

This policy brief aims to complement the work being done by Government ministries, donors, UN agencies, INGOs and other research organisations on the socio-economic impact of COVID-19. It is based on desk study review of relevant research papers and reports and World Vision International’s experience in BBB, both in Nepal and other countries, in particular in the Asia Pacific region.

The structure of this brief is as follows: first, the existing BBB Framework will be reviewed, then a revised BBB Framework is proposed, which is contextualized for Nepal and focuses on economic and social recovery. Evidence of the immediate socio-economic impact of COVID-19 from a field rapid assessment and relevant desk review relevant to BBB will be presented. It will conclude with suggested recommendations for BBB policy, programming and implementation.