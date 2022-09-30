Assessing partner alignment in support of the health information system in Nepal

Executive Summary

In support of the Health Data Collaborative (HDC), UNICEF commissioned a case study with the aim of understanding, at macro level, the status of the health information system (HIS) in Nepal, the investments that the Government of Nepal (GoN) is making to strengthen HIS, and the status of alignment of partner technical and financial investments to GoN priorities for strengthening the national HIS. Partners and stakeholders – including most of the major health sector development partners working in Nepal – were invited to participate in an interview or provide responses to a short email questionnaire. Stakeholder responses were analysed to generate a qualitative assessment of the status of alignment for that specific domain. Where stakeholder responses were scarce or not available, available documents were reviewed and analysed to provide relevant information.

A conceptual framework and interview/topic guides were developed to assess alignment across three domains: policy and regulatory alignment; systems alignment; and operational alignment.

Policy and regulatory alignment includes whether partners are aligned with a national plan or strategy on HIS, whether there are government-led coordination mechanisms, whether partners are represented and/or participate in these coordination mechanisms, and whether monitoring and evaluation (M&E) activities are aligned to a national-level M&E framework, including indicators and reporting. Policy and regulatory alignment in Nepal is strong.

Systems alignment refers to the harmonization of partners’ technical and financial resources – that is, how partners’ technical and financial resources are used in support of identified national priorities. Systems alignment also includes alignment of programme systems, such as ensuring that capacity-building approaches and remuneration of health personnel working on data systems are harmonized. Systems alignment in the HIS space in Nepal is assessed as moderate.

Operational alignment includes how partners communicate with each other, and also with health authorities at all levels. This also includes how information is shared and used between partners, and how partners coordinate their activities in time and space. Operational alignment between partners working on HIS in Nepal is also assessed as moderate.

Enabling factors for partner alignment in Nepal are:

Existence of sectoral frameworks that channel technical and financial assistance in support of national priorities (e.g. sector-wide approach [SWAp], the Joint Financing Arrangement for health), as well as other aid management tools that promote alignment and harmonization.

Strong government-led coordination mechanisms at federal level.

Trust, clear common goals and ease of communication in a government-led coordination group.

Constraining factors for partner alignment are:

A decentralized government with uneven coordination or alignment at provincial and local level.

Lack of civil society representation in the federal-level technical working groups and other coordination mechanisms.

Lack of framework to engage with non-governmental organizations (NGOs)/civil society organizations (CSOs).

Partners’ planning, M&E mechanisms are still separate.

Reporting of indicators is not fully harmonized.

Lack of oversight/visibility over private health providers and the arrangements made for engagement/ cooperation with the private sector.

Going forward, stakeholder priorities for strengthening HIS and health data systems in Nepal include strengthening data quality and data use for evidence-based decision-making; strengthening the routine health information system (RHIS), including integrating vertical and parallel systems and ensuring interoperability; and ensuring that the infrastructure and supporting environment for HIS are fit-for-purpose.