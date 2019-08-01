01 Aug 2019

Asian Development Bank and Nepal: Fact Sheet [EN/NE]

Report
from Asian Development Bank
Published on 29 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (146.67 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (1.54 MB)Nepali version

ADB’s updated country partnership strategy for Nepal considers development challenges in a federal system, the strategic objectives and priorities of the government, the activities of other development partners in the country, and the best use of the bank’s limited resources.

Since 1966, ADB has approved sovereign and nonsovereign assistance (loans and grants) totaling $5.8 billion and technical assistance of $0.2 billion for Nepal. The current ADB portfolio consists of 36 projects amounting to $2.8 billion and 18 technical assistance projects worth $26.34 million. In 2018, ADB committed five projects for Nepal, with loans and grants totaling $592 million and technical assistance of $8.01 million (including $5.31 million cofinancing).

ADB is supporting the Government of Nepal’s efforts to build infrastructure, develop human capital, and transform agriculture. Institutional capacity building, gender equality and social inclusion, and mitigating the effects of climate change are also emphasized in ADB’s development program for the country.

Updated yearly, this ADB Fact Sheet provides social and economic indicators on Nepal as well as concise information on ADB's operations in the country and contact information.

Asian Development Bank:
© Asian Development Bank

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.