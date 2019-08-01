Asian Development Bank and Nepal: Fact Sheet [EN/NE]

ADB’s updated country partnership strategy for Nepal considers development challenges in a federal system, the strategic objectives and priorities of the government, the activities of other development partners in the country, and the best use of the bank’s limited resources.

Since 1966, ADB has approved sovereign and nonsovereign assistance (loans and grants) totaling $5.8 billion and technical assistance of $0.2 billion for Nepal. The current ADB portfolio consists of 36 projects amounting to $2.8 billion and 18 technical assistance projects worth $26.34 million. In 2018, ADB committed five projects for Nepal, with loans and grants totaling $592 million and technical assistance of $8.01 million (including $5.31 million cofinancing).

ADB is supporting the Government of Nepal’s efforts to build infrastructure, develop human capital, and transform agriculture. Institutional capacity building, gender equality and social inclusion, and mitigating the effects of climate change are also emphasized in ADB’s development program for the country.

Updated yearly, this ADB Fact Sheet provides social and economic indicators on Nepal as well as concise information on ADB's operations in the country and contact information.