Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (9 - 15 July 2019)

NEPAL

Heavy rainfall on 11-12 July caused flooding and landslides in the south-east of the country, affecting Provinces 1, 2 and 3. As of 13 July, 64 people were reported to have been killed, 31 people are missing, and more than 16,500 households have been temporarily displaced. Search and rescue efforts have been stepped up, with multiple federal agencies, the Nepalese Army, and paramilitary forces mobilized. Local communities and security forces have responded by evacuating people from their homes with most people sheltering with other community members. The Government issued warnings for the Kankai, Koshi, Tamor, Bagmati, Kamala, East Rapti watersheds. Key needs are reported to be for water, tarpaulins and food.

AFGHANISTAN

According to initial reports, more than 10,000 people were displaced, following a military operation launched on 9 July by the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) against Non-State Armed Group (NSAG) fighters in Emamsahib District, in Kunduz Province.

The majority of displaced people are from the Qurghan Tepa and Aqibai areas and fled to the district center and nearby villages such as Majar and Shirkhan Border. On 10 July, OCHA deployed four assessment teams to the area, to conduct needs assessments. As of 15 July, around 900 people were assessed as in need of urgent humanitarian assistance.

INDONESIA

A 7.2M earthquake caused two deaths and left more than 2,000 people temporarily displaced at 14 sites in South Halmahera District of North Maluku Province. While an assessment is underway, BNPB identified 58 damaged houses and two damaged bridges. The amount of reported damages may increase, although a situation that would require a major emergency response is not expected.

The Head of South Halmahera District has declared an emergency response phase until 21 July 2019, while BNPB and provincial BPBD, together with other government institutions and PMI (Indonesian Red Cross), are mobilizing relief assistance.

PHLIPPINES

On 13 July, a 5.5M earthquake occurred in northeastern Mindanao, with the epicenter located near Carrascal, Surigao del Sur. The earthquake caused damage to buildings, churches, public markets, houses and roads. As of 14 July, more than 800 people are affected in the Caraga region and more than 50 people are injured. According to the government, over 50 houses are damaged in Surigao del Sur. The Department of Social Welfare and Development distributed over 400 food packs to affected families.

MYANMAR

Torrential monsoon rains and rising river levels have caused flooding. In Kachin State, according to the State Government, more than 6,200 people have been evacuated to 39 sites in Myitkyina, Bhamo and Shwegu townships as of 13 July. Rakhine, Chin and Mon states are also being hit by floods. The number of affected people is expected to rise significantly as more reports are received and verified.