Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (31 August - 6 September 2021)

NEPAL

Unusually heavy rainfall in a short period of time on September 6 has led to flooding in the city of Kathmandu, inundating more than 382 houses and several roads, local marketplaces, and parks. About 105 mm of rainfall was recorded in just three hours in Kathmandu. At least 138 people have been rescued by security forces. The most affected households are those living in informal settlements in low-lying areas of the city. The Bagmati River that flows through the city was at danger level, but the water level has receded.

More information from damage assessments are yet to be available. This follows heavy rainfall and floods in several areas across the Tarai Valley the previous week, which resulted in nine deaths, four missing people, five injured, and 756 people evacuated, with at least 42 houses completely damaged.

PHILIPPINES

A low-pressure area spotted east of Mindanao rapidly intensified into a typhoon on 6 September, unleashing strong winds and torrential rains along its path.

Typhoon Conson (local name Jolina) made its first landfall over Eastern Samar Province late evening of 6 September and has since hit land four times as of the time of reporting.

According to the Philippines weather bureau PAGASA, the typhoon packs maximum winds of 120 km/h and is moving west northwest where it is forecast to make further landfalls in the Bicol and Southern Luzon regions. The typhoon will also pass Metro Manila by 8 September on its way out of the Luzon landmass. Local media are reporting up to chest-deep floods, blown house roofs, and toppled trees and posts in the affected areas in the Eastern Visayas Region.

Evacuation in flooded areas is ongoing, with local authorities providing relief assistance to affected people.

BANGLADESH

Heavy rainfall has caused flooding in northern Bangladesh since the last week of August. According to the National Disaster Response Coordination Centre, the most affected districts include Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Tangail, Rajbari,

Sartiatpur and Bogura. More than 40,000 households were affected, 7759 hectares of agricultural land have been damaged, and more than 200 houses have been destroyed, according to Government reports. The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief has allocated rice and cash support to affected districts, while local and national organizations have provided food relief items to affected families. People have moved to higher ground and temporary shelter remains an urgent need. Rural roads have been inundated, communication has been disrupted, and livelihoods have been affected. As a result of flooding, there are increased concerns of negative coping mechanisms, malnutrition of girls and women, forced labour and child marriage, and issues related to protection and reproductive health.

INDONESIA

Between 30 August and 5 September 2021, nine districts in Central Kalimantan reported flooding events triggered by heavy rains, overflowing of rivers, and high tides. Over 19,000 households were directly affected. No casualties have been reported. Flashfloods on 4 September in Ngada District in East Nusa Tenggara reportedly killed caused two people. In both locations, local government agencies have undertaken search and rescue operations, conducted rapid assessments, and provided relief assistance. In Central Kalimantan, national government institutions, and some national NGOs have provided support to affected people.