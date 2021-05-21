“All families have relatives who are infected” - EU responds to Nepal’s COVID-19 crisis

Nepal is struggling to contain a massive surge in COVID-19 cases as fears grow that the situation in the Himalayan country may be as bad, if not worse, than in neighbouring India.

This week, an aircraft from Spain carrying urgently needed oxygen cylinders and concentrators, ventilators, and rapid antigen tests arrived in Nepal, following the country’s request for support for EU assistance to help contain the outbreak.

The shipment, the first of several to follow from EU Member States shortly, is facilitated through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, coordinated by the European Commission.

We asked Piush Kayastha, who oversees EU humanitarian programs in Nepal, to describe the situation in his homeland.

Q: How are people coping with the new surge in infections?

A: It’s a bad situation. Almost every Nepali is affected, having relatives who are infected or knowing a dear one or a family member who has passed away.

Most of the infected are in home isolation, living in tight quarters, which is very risky for other family members.

Relatives or neighbours try to help the affected families the best they can by fetching groceries and providing other assistance. Meanwhile, fear brings huge anxiety to families.

There’s also the issue of food and other necessities for the daily wage earners and other vulnerable groups, such as disabled or elderly people. With the lockdown, many people are unable to earn a living and savings are running out fast.

Last year, many volunteer groups helped provide people with food, but this year there aren’t many such organised initiatives.

Q: How is the situation in hospitals?

A: The most those infected by the virus can hope for is that their situation doesn’t worsen and require hospitalisation.

Finding a bed in a hospital is extremely difficult now. Even if you get one, the hospitals are in desperate need of oxygen.

A doctor friend told me that the only way to get onto a ventilator is if another patient dies or perhaps recovers.

Q: How is the EU helping to alleviate the situation?

A: To address the urgent need for equipment, the EU and its Member States are airlifting key supplies such as oxygen equipment, home care kits, diagnostics kits and protective equipment. So far, Finland, Spain, France and Germany have announced their support.

We are also quickly mobilising emergency support with an initial €2 million. The funding will support clinical monitoring and rapid referrals to hospitals of home-isolated cases through telemedicine services. These services allow patients to communicate with a healthcare professional remotely, as opposed to physically visiting a doctor’s office or hospital.

We will also support the deployment of emergency medical teams. In addition, our humanitarian aid partners are supporting the most vulnerable households and medical centres in over 20 municipalities with masks, soap, gloves, and other critical items.