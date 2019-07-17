17 Jul 2019

Airbnb Activates Open Homes in response to Nepal floods

Report
from Kathmandu Tribune
Published on 16 Jul 2019 View Original

Seeking hosts to house temporarily displaced residents and disaster relief workers; letting displaced residents and relief workers know about the Open Homes program

Airbnb has activated its Open Homes Program to help displaced residents and relief workers deployed to the regions impacted by flooding in Nepal.

The Open Homes Program recruits hosts who are willing and able to provide free housing to displaced residents and disaster relief workers in the activation area.

Airbnb Hosts within the affected areas have the ability to opt into listing their homes offering accommodation free of charge to those in need by visiting www.airbnb.com/nepalfloods19.

Airbnb’s Regional Policy Director for Asia Pacific Brent Thomas said the goal of the Open Homes Program was to ensure that those able to open their homes, as well as anyone who is affected and in need of temporary accommodation, know that this option exists.

“Airbnb’s Open Homes Program connects those people in need or relief workers deployed to the region with temporary accommodation offered by local hosts who are opening their homes free of charge. We encourage hosts in the region who are able to consider opening their homes to those in need of temporary accommodation,” Mr. Thomas said.

The Open Homes Program is currently available to 4 August 2019. As a public service, Airbnb asks that media outlets consider sharing the following link: www.airbnb.com/nepalfloods19.

