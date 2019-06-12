Adequate housing for all - Nepal: Analysis of the Right to Housing Act 2018

The Government of Nepal has enacted the Right to Housing Act 2018, which came into force on 18 September 2018, to provide a legislative framework for the implementation of the right to housing guaranteed under Article 37 of the Constitution of Nepal of 2015. Amnesty International welcomes the guarantee of the right to housing as a fundamental right under the Constitution of Nepal and the subsequent enactment of the Act towards setting the legislative framework necessary to implement the right. However, Amnesty International has noted that the Act fails to fully meet Nepal’s international human rights obligations concerning the right to adequate housing.