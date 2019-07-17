17 Jul 2019

ACAPS Briefing note – Nepal: Floods and landslides (16 July 2019)

Report
from Assessment Capacities Project, Start Network
Published on 16 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (483.04 KB)

Heavy rainfall since 11 July has triggered flooding and landslides across south-eastern and central Nepal. Provinces 1, 2 and 3 are worst hit, with province 2 as the most severely affected area. An estimated 75,900 people have been displaced across the country. Shelter, WASH, health and food needs are reported. As of 16 July, 78 people have been killed, 32 people are missing, and 40 others have been injured. Flooding and landslides have blocked and damaged roads and bridges, hampering the humanitarian response.

Key findings:

  • Heavy rainfall since 11 July has triggered flooding and landslides across south-eastern and central Nepal. Provinces 1, 2 and 3 are worst hit, with province 2 as the most severely affected area.

  • An estimated 75,900 people have been displaced across the country. Shelter, WASH, health and food needs are reported.

  • Flooding and landslides have blocked and damaged roads and bridges, hampering the humanitarian response.

  • There is a particular concern for isolated rural communities who are living in hard-to-reach areas.

  • Although rains in the southeast have weakened, heavy rainfall is forecast over the central and western regions in the coming days.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.