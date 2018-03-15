69 families agree on house pooling proposal

by Chandan Kumar Mandal, Kathmandu

The National Reconstruction Authority (NRA), which is responsible for post-earthquake reconstruction and recovery works, has moved ahead with the house pooling concept by including the families who were affected by the 2015 Gorkha earthquake.

The NRA will begin the work from Dabbuchowk, a settlement in Ward 18 of the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC), according to by the NRA joint-secretary Raju Manandhar.

“We have visited places like Khokana and other settlements affected by the quake and discussed the concept of house pooling with the prospective beneficiaries. We had explained to them the benefits of the concept and we received positive response from them,” said Manandhar.

A total of 69 families have expressed interest in the project. They have already submitted their land-ownership documents and filed application for the proposal.

According to Manandhar, who also heads the five-member task force for studying the feasibility of the house pooling model, the NRA will move ahead with the building process once the concept note, guiding the whole procedures, is finalised.

“We are developing the required guidelines which will mention the role of the government, municipalities, and beneficiaries. Once the government approves the guidelines, we will advance with the field work,” said Maharajan.

The NRA has said proposed house pooling concept for dense settlements in places like Khokana, Bungmati and Kirtipur of the Kathmandu Valley. For the house pooling concept to succeed, there should be cooperation among different stakeholders.

“Every stakeholder should take ownership. For instances, municipalities should assist in passing of design and coordinate with other processes. Government should clear the roads, install electricity poles and construct pavements. And the beneficiaries should cooperate with one another because they will be living together,” said Maharjan.

Under the house pooling concept, family members shall share the reconstructed house like apartments. All of them will have joint ownership of the multi-storey house.

The NRA believes that promoting integrated housing will expedite rebuilding process as many families, lacking money and limited land area, have still not begun reconstruction. Of the total 697,570 quake-affected families signing the agreement to rebuild their houses, only over 102,379 private houses have been built so far.