5 die as landslides sweep houses

By HARIHAR SINGH RATHOuR, DHADING

Jun 29, 2018-Five persons died and 11 others were injured when landslides swept away nine houses in separate incidents at Khaniyabas and Netrawati Dabjong Rural Municipalities in Dhading district on Wednesday night.

Police said a house belonging to Raju Gole in Khaniyabas Municipality-5 was buried, killing his daughter-in-law Basuda Gurung and two granddaughters, Laxmi, 8, and Sarswati, 5. Gole’s 10-year-old grandson Bikash was rescued alive. Five persons were injured in the disaster.

Two other persons were killed when a landslide buried a house at Chiuribot in Khaniyaabs-4. District Police chief Dambar Bahadur BK said Samsher Ghale and his wife Kopchi Ghale died after the landslide buried them. The landslide also buried the house of Dipak Gotame in Darkha, Khaniyabas.

Gotame and four of his family members were injured in the incident. In Pakhribot of Khaniyabas-4, a landslide swept away the houses of Ram Bahadur Tamang, Bir Bahadur Tamang and Arjun Tamang.

In Netrawati Dabjong-1, six houses were swept away in a landslide. The site is a one-day walk from Dhadingbesi, the district headquarters of Dhading. Rescue works were hampered due to heavy rainfall in the area, said police.

Chief District Officer Bhagirath Pandey said a rescue team including a doctor from the District Hospital has been deployed in the affected areas.

Rural roads obstructed

SINDHUPALCHOK: Most of the rural roads in Sindhupalchok district have been obstructed after rainfall. Ashok Tiwari, chief of the Division Road Office in Charikot, said that dirt roads in Marming, Tatopani, Listikot and Phulpingkatti were obstructed after the rains. People are compelled to walk after the roads were damaged by incessant rainfall.

Paddy fields buried

SYANGJA: A landslide triggered by rainfall that continued for the past few days has damaged crops in Lampate, Waling Munici-pality. Lekhnath Gaire, a local, said paddy fields of 30 families were destroyed in the Lampate area.