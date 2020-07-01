5 Adaptive Measures for Projects during COVID-19 Crisis in Nepal

The lockdown due to COVID-19 in Nepal was enforced on March 24, 2020, which was eased partially since June 15, 2020. With a total of 11,162 confirmed cases* and 26 confirmed deaths, positive cases of COVID-19 are expected to rise further as thousands of Nepalese migrants to neighbouring India continue to return to Nepal. Challenges exist in ensuring ICCO’s projects run uninterrupted while adhering to government restrictions. ICCO took adaptive measures to continue support to beneficiaries.

ICCO has taken adaptive measures to ensure that beneficiaries continue to feel supported during these times. We present to you 5 adaptive measures:

Through Project REAL, a rights based project for the most marginalized in Banke, Dang and Kailali district, our local radio programs that disseminate information on socio-economic rights and government provisions also started including messages on public health and safety measures recommended by WHO and the Ministry of Health and Population to prevent the risk of Covid-19. Local authorities were invited to the station and audience members could phone in with their concerns and request clarifications. We moved the series of meetings with local government bodies, community based organizations and other stakeholders on securing the rights and provisions of our beneficiary communities to a virtual setting, to ensure these activities are completed on time. We synergized relief activities to our project goals. ICCO, in partnership with Wilde Ganzen, provided relief packages to the most marginal households in Badi, Khusbandiya, Chidimar, and Maganta communities in Kailali and Banke. 495 households were supported with relief items (rice, lentil, oil, sugar, salt, and soap) as per the government’s standard. We supported innovation for the wider community. Inspired by the booths used in South Korea and adapted for Nepal by National Innovation Center, ICCO supported the engineers of Far Western University **build Swab Collection Booths for 4 local hospitals **in far-western Nepal (Lamkichuha Nagar Hospital in Kailali, Nyaya Health Hospital and District Hospital in Achham, and Kanchanpur Zonal hospital in Mahendranagar). Similarly, in Lamjung district, on behest of the District Disaster Management Committee, ICCO diverted Rs 50,000 reserved for disaster awareness action fund from Project EMERGE-II to support the 50 bed capacity quarantine station managed by Nepal Army. This support enabled the purchase of mattresses, pillows, bedsheets, mosquito nets and blankets for the quarantined.

*As of June 25, 2020 16:24 hrs.