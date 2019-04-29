4 years after the devastating earthquake, CG’s Ashraya continues to provide shelter

By: McCall Mash

For Krishna and Pancha Shrestha, the weeks following the 2015 earthquake that rocked Nepal were filled with uncertainty: Where would they live? How would they earn money? Would they make enough to rebuild their house?

The April 25 earthquake killed nearly 9,000 people, injured over 22,000 and left hundreds of thousands in need of shelter; an estimated 700,000 homes were decimated, including the Shrestha’s.

“Before the earthquake, we lived nearby from here,” said Krishna Shrestha, who runs a small tea shop and has a small plot of land he uses for sustenance farming. “We were working in the field when the earthquake hit us, and our house collapsed right in front of our eyes.”

Chaudhary Foundation, CG Corp Global’s social corporate responsibility wing, immediately mobilized over 50 staff members, 100-plus distributors and countless volunteers to provide people with necessities.

However, the foundation knew it wouldn’t be enough as monsoon season quickly approached, which spurred it to build several thousand transitional homes within the year.

CG Ashraya was born.

Four years after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake — the largest in over 80 years — and CG Ashraya is still providing shelter to thousands of people across Nepal.

The foundation decided to leverage its corporate strengths and use in-house expertise alongside partnering with India-based organization, Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society (SEEDS), to come up with an innovative and affordable home made from used locally sourced, raw materials that could be upgraded or reused to create a more permanent shelter.

Within a month, the Shrestha’s and many of their neighbors moved from the makeshift tents they were living in and into the transitional shelters.

“After [the earthquake], we made a small tent to live in [until] CG Foundation helped us build a small house,” Shrestha said. “And we are [still] here.”

Though each shelter’s life span was estimated to be about three to five years, many of them are still used in the Shrestha’s village, as well as across Nepal.

In the same village as Krishna and Pancha Shrestha, Santu and Sita Shrestha also lost their house.

“Before the earthquake, we lived in this house,” said Santu Shrestha, who pointed to a building behind him. “But there was another top floor, which the earthquake destroyed [...] We added a tin roof over the ground floor because we had no other option except this.”

While Krishna and Pancha Shrestha still live in their transitional shelter because they can’t afford to build a permanent house, Santu and Sita Shrestha recently moved back into the building they occupied before the earthquake, where they also have a small shop.

“When we had nothing, this home was of very high importance because we were in serious crisis,” Santu Shrestha said “It’s just been a month since we shifted to the tin-roofed house. We were living in the bamboo shelter made by Chaudhary Foundation until then.”

They now use their CG Ashraya shelter for extra income and are currently renting it to construction workers who are temporarily living in the area.

Between June 2015 and July 2016, CG Ashraya constructed over 3,000 transitional homes to house over 10,000 residents across 10 of the most affected districts.

“In that moment, when Chaudhary Foundation helped us, we were very happy because we were in a situation of extreme crisis,” Kishan Shrestha said. “We did not have anything and did not expect this to happen.”