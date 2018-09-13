3 killed, 4 missing in floods, landslides

Post Report, LAMJUNG

Three people died and four others have gone missing in the floods and landslides triggered by torrential rainfall in Lamjung district.

Atirup Thapa, 60, and his granddaughter Siras Thapa, 10, of Tarapu Pallotari, Marsyangdi Rural Municipality-3 died while fleeing to save their lives from a landslide that fell from above their house.

Critically injured in the incident, the duo breathed their last while being rushed to a health post in Khudi for treatment, DSP Yadav Dhakal said.

Likewise, Bishnukali Gurung, 40, died after being hit by a stone that rolled down following a landslide. The incident occurred while he was grazing the cattle. Following the incident, locals took him to his home but breathed his last at around 7 pm, local Purna Bahadur Gurung said.

Similarly, two youths deployed to construct the power house of Dordikhola Hydropower Project at Ramchokbesi in Besisahar-11 have been swept away by the Marsyangdi River.

Police said that Baliram Chaudhary, 30, and Laxman Tharu, 22, were swept away by the flooded Marsyangdi River. The flood has also damaged under construction hydropower projects.

Meanwhile, floods and landslides triggered by incessant rainfall swept away two persons in Arkhalebesi, locals said.

Local Jagat Gurung said that Lalitmaya Gurung, who appears to be in his 70s, was swept away by a landslide while he was staying at his house at Arkhalebesi in Marsyangdi Rural Municipality-3. Gurung said that an elderly man, whose identity is yet to be established, was swept away by a landslide at Jagatgaun.

Gurung said that the elderly man was swept away while he was walking on the road.

Likewise, Phulmaya Gurung, 70, and Balaram Gurung of Jagatgaun sustained injuries in the landslide.

According to Suman Gurung, Ward Chairman of Marsyangdi Rural Municipality-4, half dozen houses were swept away by landslides triggered by incessant rainfall in Arkhalebesi, Kaprebhir, Ram Bazaar and Syange among other places along the Besisahar-Chame road section.

Published: 12-09-2018 20:02