03 Jul 2018

17 families of Kimtang shifted to safer place

Report
from The Kathmandu Post
Published on 02 Jul 2018 View Original

Jul 2, 2018-A total of 17 families of Myagang rural municipality-4, the then Kimtang VDC-7, of Nuwakot district have been displaced due to landslide following incessant rainfall.

The local administration today rescued the families after the landslide started coming towards the settlement and shifted them to Chandradevi Secondary School.

Vice-Chairperson of Myangang rural municipality, Shanti Gurung, said that some 100 people of 17 households have been shifted to safer place this morning after the landslide, started taking place from Friday, reached the settlement on Sunday night.

The families of Suryaman Tamang, Buddhe Tamang, Hari Prasad Ghale, Dal Bahadur Tamang, Desimaya Tamang, Phool Bahadur Tamang, Dhansingh Tamang, Shinkar Tamang, Nima Lama Tamang, Soman Tamang and Kaman Singh Tamang, among others have been shifted to the school.

Officiating Chief Administrative Officer of the rural municipality, Machhindra Narsingh Pyakurel, said that the rural municipality has made arrangement of food to the victims.

Pyakurel said that some 200 houses from ward no 5-9 of Kimtang are at high risk f landslide and they have to be shifted to safer place as soon as possible. RSS

Published: 02-07-2018 16:21

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.