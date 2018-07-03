17 families of Kimtang shifted to safer place

Jul 2, 2018-A total of 17 families of Myagang rural municipality-4, the then Kimtang VDC-7, of Nuwakot district have been displaced due to landslide following incessant rainfall.

The local administration today rescued the families after the landslide started coming towards the settlement and shifted them to Chandradevi Secondary School.

Vice-Chairperson of Myangang rural municipality, Shanti Gurung, said that some 100 people of 17 households have been shifted to safer place this morning after the landslide, started taking place from Friday, reached the settlement on Sunday night.

The families of Suryaman Tamang, Buddhe Tamang, Hari Prasad Ghale, Dal Bahadur Tamang, Desimaya Tamang, Phool Bahadur Tamang, Dhansingh Tamang, Shinkar Tamang, Nima Lama Tamang, Soman Tamang and Kaman Singh Tamang, among others have been shifted to the school.

Officiating Chief Administrative Officer of the rural municipality, Machhindra Narsingh Pyakurel, said that the rural municipality has made arrangement of food to the victims.

Pyakurel said that some 200 houses from ward no 5-9 of Kimtang are at high risk f landslide and they have to be shifted to safer place as soon as possible. RSS

Published: 02-07-2018 16:21