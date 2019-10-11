146 dengue patients found in Birgunj

Dengue detected in all 32 wards of the metropolis, health officials say.

Shankar Acharya

At least 146 people are found to have been infected with dengue, a mosquito-borne disease, in Birgunj until Tuesday.

Arun Kumar Mahato, chief at the Health Division of the Birgunj Metropolitan City, said dengue has affected all 32 wards of the metropolis.

According to Mahato, patients are undergoing treatment at National Medical College, Tarai Hospital, Narayani Hospital, Gandak Hospital, Bhawani Hospital, Birgunj Health Care Hospital and Advance Hospital.

Female Aedes aegypti and Albopictus mosquitoes transmit the dengue virus. The same vector also transmits chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika viruses, according to the World Health Organization.

Mahato, however, said that since the weather is turning cooler, the threat of dengue may be on the decline. “The disease will not spread further after mid-November,” said Mahato.

According to the division, the disease had turned into an epidemic in the district five years ago. The first case of dengue was reported in Nepal in 2005, said Mahato.

The metropolis has been providing free dengue testing kits and holding campaigns in the communities to make people aware of the possible outbreak of dengue.

People’s representatives said they have been involved in mosquito search and destroy campaign to contain the disease.

Doctors say mild to high fever, severe muscle pain, rashes in the muscles, severe headache, pain in eyes are some of the symptoms of the infection of the disease. The UN health agency said that there is no specific treatment for severe dengue, but early detection and access to proper medical care lowers fatality rate.