1400 oxygen cylinders supported to Government of Nepal [EN/NE]

Kathmandu, 21 May 2021 – As Nepal records catastrophic surge in COVID-19 cases, child-focused organisation World Vision supported 1,400 oxygen cylinders, 20 Oxygen concentrators, 1,225 PPE sets, 1012 Infrared (IR) thermometers, 1012 pulse oximeters and 25 beds to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Friday, 21 May 2021. Handed over in the presence of Honourable Hridayash Tripathi (Minister for Health and Population), Honourable Julie Kumari Mahato (Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizens) and Pushkar Khati (Member Secretary of the Social Welfare Council), Vice Chair Dr. Padam Khatiwada (Vice Chair SWC) the much-needed medical supplies will strengthen government medical services and protect health workers as they respond to the major health crisis. The distribution that took place at the premises of the MoHP in Kathmandu was a part of World Vision’s 90-day response plan against the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

The hon’ble Minister of Health & Population Hridayash Tripathi stated that, “Development organisation including World Vision’s support is highly appreciable at this time of need. Government would like to commit to make the most of out of the support. Unlike other times when the support was given only to the accessible places, through the one door system we are committed to provide support throughout the country.”

At the same time, the Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizen Julie Kumari Mahato thanked World Vision for the supporting the government upon the appeal from Social Welfare Council and Ministry.

Acting National Director of World Vision International (WVI) Nepal Anubhaw Adhikari highlighted, “As an active partner, we are humbled to contribute to the government’s efforts to contain COVID-19 in the country. Government health systems are overwhelmed due to rapid increase in patients infected with the coronavirus. These medical equipment will definitely help to meet the urgent needs at government health facilities and protect frontline workers as situation continues to change. Unlike the first wave, the second wave is of even higher concern as it is affecting people of all ages severely, with a higher rate of infection among children. We have launched a multi-sectorial integrated response in 16 districts keeping children at the core.”

The 90-day (May - July 2021) response will focus on educating general public on the issues associated with the coronavirus and child protection, strengthening government health facilities and ensuring food security of the vulnerable families through cash programming. The response will be implemented across 16 districts (Kanchanpur, Bajhang, Doti, Achham, Kailali, Jumla, Banke, Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Lamjung, Sindhuli, Udayapur, Rautahat, Sarlahi, Mahottari and Dhanusha) in close coordination with the Federal, Provincial and Local governments and in partnership with World Vision International Nepal’s local implementing partners.

In the first phase of COVID-19 response, World Vision supported over 105,000 vulnerable children and more than 176,000 adults from nearly 62,000 households, plus 1.5 million people indirectly through its strategic interventions on health, WASH, livelihood and nutrition, protection, and education in April-July 2020.

