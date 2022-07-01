Preparedness and government partnerships matter in Nauru

The tiny southwestern Pacific Island nation of Nauru is facing its first COVID-19 cases.

In one week, the virus has reached about a third of the population.

Luckily, the WFP-led Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) has worked with Nauru’s National Emergency Services (NES) to set up emergency communications covering the entire island. It will be crucial in the fight against COVID-19.

“We are yet to see the full extent of this invisible enemy in weeks ahead [and] the installation of the emergency communications system comes at a crucial moment,” says Roy Harris, Secretary of the NES.

