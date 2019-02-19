19 Feb 2019

Fears new laws in Nauru will undermine Australia's medevac process

Report
from Australian Broadcasting Corporation
Published on 19 Feb 2019 View Original

By Dan Conifer

Australia's new refugee medical evacuation process could be thwarted under new laws enacted by the Nauruan Government.

Key points:

  • Medical transfers off Nauru must be approved by a new committee and the Health Minister
  • The regulation was introduced within 72 hours of the Australian medical transfer bill passing
  • Refugee supporters fear people are now "held prisoner" on Nauru

The small nation's cabinet approved a change forcing all overseas medical transfers to be approved by a new committee and the country's Health Minister.

The rule explicitly bans transfers where the patient seeks assessment from an overseas-based doctor during the process.

"Individuals who urgently need a medical transfer to Australia from Nauru are now being held prisoner," lawyer George Newhouse said.

"This is a very crude attempt to stymie the legislation that came out of the Australian Parliament last week."

The crackdown was introduced within 72 hours of the Australian Parliament passing a bill to help refugees or asylum seekers travel to Australia for health care.

Under the new Australian law — which is yet to come into force — two doctors must assess the person on Nauru or Manus Island as needing further medical treatment or assessment.

The Opposition and Lower House crossbenchers defeated the Coalition in the first legislative loss for a government in decades.

Nauru's restrictions raise the prospect of a stand-off between the Australian Parliament and the small Pacific nation.

"It's not quite clear what they've done and how that will play out," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told 3AW.

"I'm still getting reports in of exactly what they've decided to do and what the legal force of that is."

It is unclear whether those assessed as needing a transfer outside Nauru would be transferred to Australia or elsewhere.

"The committee in making an overseas medical referral may prescribe the type and purpose of referral," the regulation states.

Under the rules:

  • All transfers from Nauru for treatment must go through its own Overseas Medical Referrals Compliance Committee
  • A Nauru-based health provider must believe "additional expertise or differently resourced facility are required"
  • Referrals are blocked if they follow "the recommendation of an overseas health practitioner [using] telemedicine examination or diagnosis"

The ABC sought a response from the country's Australian-based media relations company, Mercer PR.

It referred questions to the Nauruan Government, which then referred queries back to the PR firm.

Australian Broadcasting Corporation:
© ABC

