WHO Namibia Biennial Report 2020 - 2021

The 2020/2021 Biennial report mirrors WHO Namibia’s support towards the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic which strained the health system and threatened lives and livelihoods across the life course. It demonstrates the country office resilience and adaptability to the prevailing COVID-19 health emergency while maintaining its support and commitment towards the implementation of the 3rd Generation Country Cooperation Strategy (CCSIII).

The report provides an overview of the key achievements under the three (3) Strategic Priorities in line with WHO’s global strategic framework, the 13th General Programme of Work:

Strategic Priority 1: More People with Health Coverage

Strategic Priority 2: More People Made Safer

Strategic Priority 3: More People Lives/Health Improved

The report further provides insight on the strategic leadership of the country office especially in relation to the United Nations preparedness and response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its support to the government of Namibia.