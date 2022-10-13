WFP Namibia Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers

Net Funding Requirements: USD 3.5 m (October 2022 – February 2023)

People Assisted in September 2022:

Home-Grown School Feeding Programme: 11,730 school children

Integrated Community-based Food Systems Projects: 1,457 beneficiaries

Operational Updates

WFP in partnership with the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, the Embassy of Brazil, the African Group of Ambassadors, and the Otjozondjupa Regional and local government, conducted a monitoring visit for the Tsumkwe Community Based Integrated Food Systems Project in Otjozondjupa Region. The Tsumkwe Integrated Food Systems project was launched in August 2021 to stimulate the local economy and improve livelihoods through the production of healthy food.

Key achievements of this project funded by the Brazilian Government and the African Group of Ambassadors are: introducing 2 hectares around the Tsumkwe clinic for growing vegetables- spinach, cabbage, beetroot, and onions, the construction of a poultry house with support from FAO, clearing of 65ha for project expansion, generating employment for youth, and starting community-led backyard projects.

Ondera Resettlement Farm Digital Hub - On 25 August, WFP handed over 60 Information Technology (IT) items, including computers, printers, and ergonomic office furniture, to the Ondera Resettlement Farm in Oshikoto region. In September, 40 youth were trained (47% male, 53% female) on basic computer usage and provided with certificates. In addition, WFP trained 7 trainers on computer basics to adopt a Training of Trainers approach for building the digital capacity of the remaining youth in Ondera.

Partnerships

Cassie Platform - WFP in partnership with Tololi, a tech startup, is piloting an e-commerce platform for Home Grown School Feeding (HGSF) and smallholder farmers (SHF) countrywide. This platform identifies SHF near HGSF schools in search of local fresh produce. The platform is being piloted in 5 regions (Kunene, Omaheke, Hardap, Kavango West, and Kavango East).