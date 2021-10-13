WFP Namibia Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

Net Funding Requirements: USD 7 m (October 2021 – March 2022)

People Assisted in September 2021

Cash Based Transfers (CBT): 1,775 households in Omusati Region

Food Voucher Programme: 2,700 households in Kunene and Ohangwena Region

Home Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSFP): 1,472 learners from HGSFP four pilot schools in Kunene Region.

Community-based Livelihood Projects: 355 households benefitting from three community-based food systems projects, including 110 prisoners from the Windhoek Correctional Service.

Operational Updates

United Nations Food Systems Summit

UN Namibia hosted the Third Sustainable Development Dialogue Series (SDDS) on 17 September 2021 under the theme: “Unlocking resources for sustainable development: Follow-Up to the National Food Systems Summit Dialogues.”

The SDDS, an initiative of UN Namibia, seeks to foster multi-sectoral and multi-disciplinary exchange of knowledge and information on contemporary issues that influence the achievement of the SDGs. This comes on the backdrop of the Food Systems Summit which was convened by the UN Secretary-General to accelerate action and establish the future direction for sustainable food systems as well as the recently concluded Namibia National Food Systems Dialogues.

Namibia Home Grown School Feeding Programme

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture with support from the Country Office continued with the pilot phase of the HGSFP at four selected schools in Kunene Region. The implementation of this programme empowers schools to buy produce directly from local smallholder farmers as part of the school feeding programme to diversify the meals of learners. The HGSFP improves livelihood for smallholder farmers as they supply produce to schools, improves their market access, and supplements their income.

Food Assistance Programme: Cash-Based Transfers

WFP as a technical partner to government (Office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare) alongside its cooperating partners: Namibian Red Cross Society and Catholic Aids Action continued with the issuance of CBT.

This programme improves livelihoods exponentially through enhanced household purchasing power, increased dietary diversity and reduced levels of under-five malnutrition. Marginalized communities and households severely affected by COVID-19 and consecutive years of prolonged drought and locust invasion are empowered to support local retailers, thus stimulating the local economy.