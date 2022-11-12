WFP Namibia Country Brief, October 2022

In Numbers

Net Funding Requirements: USD 3.7 m (November 2022 – April 2023)

People Assisted in October 2022:

Home-Grown School Feeding Programme: 11,730 school children

Integrated Community-based Food Systems Projects: 1,457 beneficiaries

Operational Updates

Nutrition: 1000 Days Campaign

WFP in partnership with the World Health Organization launched the 1000 Days Campaign – a period from conception to a child’s second birthday. Supporting the Government, the campaign was opened at Olukula Village, in Ohangwena Region on 19 October.

The objectives of the 1000 Days Campaign are to: 1) Capacitate Community Health Workers (CHWs), pregnant and lactating women and the public on the importance of the 1000 days. 2) Encourage healthy food choices through cooking demonstrations to show beneficiary mothers how to use locally available foods to prepare a variety of nutritious indigenous dishes. 3) Demonstrate various food preservation methods. 4) Promote good hygiene practices.

Participants were mainly mothers and CHWs numbering about 500 attendees. A similar campaign is scheduled for 2 November at Tsumkwe Clinic in Otjozondjupa Region.

Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSFP)

WFP continues to support the implementation of the Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSF) as spearheaded by the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture. In October, WFP supported the review and assessments of the programme across 29 schools nationwide. The assessment aimed to record best practices and lessons learned from the pilot which will inform the upscaling and expansion of the HGSFP to additional schools countrywide.

World Food Day

The World Food Day Event was commemorated on 15 October at Uukwiyuushona village in Oshana Region. Under the theme “Leave no one behind. Better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life”, the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform undertook the preparations.

To demonstrate WFP’s national food systems approach during World Food Day, WFP sponsored a 55-year-old female farmer and kindergarten owner from Oshana Region through the setup of a 0.5 hectares shade-netted food systems project. These items-valued at N$60,000 (US$ 3,500) are meant to facilitate the production of spinach, carrots, cabbage, and beetroot amongst other vegetables.

This assistance will diversify dietary intake for 19 children attending the kindergarten and a household of 7 people (26 beneficiaries in total). The surplus will be sold at the local market for income generation and profits.

As part of the global school meals coalition, WFP and FAO filmed the experiences and cooking methods of a chef at Mphe Thuto Primary School (MTPS) in Omaheke Region. Due to its unique combination of culturally appropriate balanced meals and cooking techniques, the film was successfully chosen and showcased at the global Junior World Food Day on 14 October. Link here.

International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction

WFP alongside other UN Agencies in Namibia continue to capacitate the Government on early warning systems for disaster risk management. WFP thus joined the City of Windhoek, alongside Government Offices, Ministries, and other UN Agencies to celebrate the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction. The event was held on 13 October, under the theme “Early Warning and Early Action for All.” Overall, the day aimed to promote a national culture of disaster reduction, prevention, mitigation and preparedness.

Cash Based Transfers (CBT)

In response to rising food prices, WFP received donor funding from the SDG Fund to build national resilience for smallholder farmers’ food production in the country and from the Japanese Government to increase access to nutritious food for food insecure households.

WFP in partnership with the Government through the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare and the Ministry of Health and Social Services is piloting a cash assistance programme in Kunene, Oshikoto and Omaheke regions. Additionally, through the national Dryland Crop Production Programme, WFP in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform will integrate a support subsidy using e-vouchers to complement the food value voucher in Kunene Region.

Overall, all three regions are targeting over 15,960 beneficiaries (12,600 for the value voucher programme and 3,360 beneficiaries for the input subsidy voucher) severely affected by COVID-19, price instability and consecutive years of prolonged drought.

The programmes will be launched in November 2022. To date, beneficiary registration has commenced.