WFP Namibia Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

Net Funding Requirements:

USD 7.5 m (November 2021 – April 2022)

People Assisted in September 2021

Food Voucher Programme: 2,700 households in Kunene and Ohangwena Region

Home Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSFP): 1,472 learners from HGSFP four pilot schools in Kunene Region.

Community-based Livelihood Projects: 1,659 beneficiaries

Operational Updates

Namibia Home Grown School Feeding Programme & Nutrition

To ensure everyone has access to food and in fulfilment of its CSP Activity 2 and 6: WFP partnered with the Namibia University of Science and Technology providing tailored training to the HGSFP volunteers/cooks in Kunene and Omaheke Region. The training equipped participants with knowledge on the preparation of meals, food hygiene, food storage and food serving.

Namibia works to address food insecurity and malnutrition nationally. It is on this basis that WFP, other UN agencies, government ministries and the Office of the Prime Minister comprise the technical and coordination committee for the National Food and Nutrition Security Policy scheduled for a highlevel launch on 12 November 2021 in Oshana Region.

Cash Based Transfers (CBT): Food Vouchers

WFP as a technical partner to the Office of the Prime Minister, alongside cooperating partner the Namibian Red Cross Society, continued with the second cycle of CBT.

This programme, as aligned to WFP Namibia’s CSP Activity 5 and Strategic Result 1, aims to provide food assistance to vulnerable people affected by shocks with an overarching goal to improve livelihoods and mandatory food nutrients.