WFP Namibia Country Brief, October 2020

In Numbers

US$ 1.1 million Cash Based Transfers (envisaged to begin in December 2020)

US$ 2.3 million six-month (November 2020 – April 2021) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

WFP Country Director met with the Head of state: Following WFP’s nomination as nobel peace price winners, H.E the President of the Republic of Namibia hosted George Fedha,

Country Director, to congratulate WFP on this milestone. H.E highlighted the significance of school feeding as a social safety net and an enabler to learning with a potential of creating a structured market for smallholder producers. He emphasized the need for sustainable food systems to address hunger and poverty.

School feeding resumed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic:

Schools in Namibia resumed fully in September/October 2020, with learners reporting to school in shifts (twice to thrice a week) to ensure adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

Learners are subjected to regular handwashing and mandated to wear masks and practice social distancing. School feeding resumed with learners receiving fortified maize meal (porridge) complemented with pasta donated to WFP by the Russian Federation.

COHA study Resumed and due to finish in December 2020 WFP in partnership with the National Planning Commission, UNICEF, FAO and GIZ resumed the Cost of Hunger in Africa (COHA) study which had stalled due to funding constraints.

Primary data in the health sector was collected in October and relayed to the African Union, who will complete the study by December 2020. The findings from this study will bring nutrition t the fore-front and influence policy change.

Fill the Nutrient Gap Study: This study coordinated by WFP (lead), in partnership with the National Planning Commission (government lead), IFAD, GIZ and FAO. The study is intended to highlight the major drivers of malnutrition and proposes actions to dress the gaps. Namibia continues to have worrying malnutrition trends with stunting at 24%, wasting at 13% and underweight at 3%. This study is due to finish in March 2021.

CSP Revision: WFP Namibia has reviewed its CSP in response to an evolving socio-economic of the country following the advent of COVID-19. This will be followed by an external consultation exercise scheduled to take place in the first week of December 2020 involving government, donors, sub-national government leaders, the private sector, civil society and the WFP regional bureau.

International Disaster Risk Day Commemoration Namibia celebrated the International Disaster Risk day on the 13 October 2020, with the theme, “Substantially increase in the number of countries with national and local disaster risk reduction strategies”. The localized theme was “increased number of national and local disaster risk reduction strategies”. This day was graced by the Deputy Minister of International Relations in the presence of the UN Resident Coordinator, senior govern