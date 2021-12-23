WFP Namibia Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

Net Funding Requirements:

USD 7.7 m (December 2021 – May 2022)

People Assisted in September 2021

Food Voucher Programme: 2,700 households in Kunene and Ohangwena Region.

Home Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSFP): 11,687 learners attending 28 schools in seven regions (Omaheke, Kunene, Ohangwena, Kavango East, Kavango West, Zambezi East and Zambezi West).

Community-based Livelihood Projects: 1,659 beneficiaries

Operational Updates

Namibia Home Grown School Feeding Programme

The HGSFP was officially launched in the Kunene Region on 12 November 2021, thus planned for implementation across 28 schools in seven regions of Namibia.

Training for volunteer cooks was conducted by final year students from the Namibia University Science and Technology: school of Culinary Arts and Hospitality. It placed emphasis on food hygiene, food storage and preservation, quality checks, nutrient retention, food safety and the use of food waste for compost. The training sessions were recorded with the support of an audiovisual expert, as a result, the recordings will be compiled into short video clips and disseminated at several schools currently implementing the programme.

Although the HGSFP was recently launched and implemented, some schools have recorded a rise in the attendance and the class participation of its learners.

Cash Based Transfers (CBT)

WFP as a technical partner to the Office of the Prime Minister, alongside the cooperating partner, the Namibian Red Cross Society, issued the last cycle of food assistance using food vouchers to 2,700 vulnerable households in Kunene and Ohangwena Regions.

Furthermore, WFP as a technical partner to the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare (MGEPESW) alongside the Catholic Aids Action (CAA), provided food assistance using cash to 1,775 households in Omusati Region. The programme was similarly designed to benefit 5,125 households in Khomas Region, however, the total number of beneficiaries allocated to Khomas was further split into 60% for Kunene and 40% for Khomas due to a higher number of vulnerable households in Kunene Region. The cash-based transfers empowers vulnerable families by enabling them to meet their basic needs.