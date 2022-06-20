WFP Namibia Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

Net Funding Requirements:

USD 6.6 m (June – November 2022)

People Assisted in May 2022 Home Grown School Feeding Programme: 11,730 school children

Integrated Community-based Food Systems Projects: 1,457 beneficiaries

Operational Updates

Social Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC)

A Social Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) concept note was developed by a consultant from WFP’s Regional Bureau, Johannesburg, to guide the implementation of various nutrition programmes countrywide. An introduction to SBCC was held by the consultant for eleven WFP staff (3 males, 8 females).

Further, an SBCC workshop has been scheduled for July to capacitate various government ministries - (Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS), Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform (MAWLR), Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MoEAC), Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare (MGEPESW), Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), regional councils and UN agencies) on the multi-stakeholder coordination and implementation of SBCC programmes in Namibia.

The SBCC strategy for Namibia will be developed during the workshop, targeting school based programmes (SBP), maternal nutrition, food systems (smallholder farmers), cash-based transfers (CBT), infant and young child feeding (IYCF) and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and will detail WFP’s SBCC plans for the next 3 years.

Climate Change and Adaptation

WFP concluded the Project 2030 Fund capacity building programme aimed to develop and strengthen early warning systems (EWS) in Namibia. WFP’s primary role was to provide technical assistance to key government partners (the Namibia Meteorological Services, MAWLR, OPM, and the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism) in early warning systems and enhance their ability to make policy and programme decisions which are supported by evidencebased analysis. This was done primarily through capacity building and technical support in the development and operation of systems which allow for timely planning and budgeting.