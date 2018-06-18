WFP Namibia Country Brief, May 2018
In Numbers
- US$ 5 million (Funding requirement for 2017 - 2022).
Operational Context
WFP’s focus in Namibia has shifted from food aid to providing technical assistance to the Government. The aim is to strengthen national capacities to end hunger by improving the efficiency and effectiveness of food systems to include: safety net programmes, such as school feeding and relief operations, and to enhance the Government’s capacity to assess, plan and respond to food security needs.
WFP has been present in Namibia since 1990.
Operational Updates
WFP and other UN agencies supported the Government to plan for a national Disability Workshop that was held on 28-29 May 2018 in Windhoek. The workshop identified key gaps and proposed recommendations to improve public service delivery for people living with disability. WFP made a presentation on Disaster Risk Management and Disability, demonstrating how improved DRM systems can ably benefit people with disability.
Deliberations from the workshop will inform the national conference scheduled to take place in July/August 2018 which aims to craft recommendations for cabinet and which will consequently inform the policy on people with disability.
From 21 to 24 May, WFP’s Regional Bureau undertook a scoping mission on climate change adaptation. The objectives of the mission were to: position WFP as a potential partner on climate change adaptation within the context of food and nutrition security; and identify key gaps and establish areas of potential collaboration with government. The Ministry of Environment and Tourism indicated interest to work with WFP noting that the area of food security and nutrition is not adequately addressed in the country’s climate change adaptation programmes. WFP has been officially invited by the Ministry of Environment and Tourism to serve on the National Climate Change Committee.
The Namibian School Feeding Policy and its Implementation Action Plan covering the period 2018 to 2023 was approved by the National Planning Commission on 09 May 2018 after a lengthy and rigorous review process. WFP will proceed to submit the policy to the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture for subsequent tabling to cabinet prior to its ratification.