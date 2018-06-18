WFP Namibia Country Brief, May 2018

In Numbers

US$ 5 million (Funding requirement for 2017 - 2022).

Operational Context

WFP’s focus in Namibia has shifted from food aid to providing technical assistance to the Government. The aim is to strengthen national capacities to end hunger by improving the efficiency and effectiveness of food systems to include: safety net programmes, such as school feeding and relief operations, and to enhance the Government’s capacity to assess, plan and respond to food security needs.

WFP has been present in Namibia since 1990.

Operational Updates