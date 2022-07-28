WFP Namibia Country Brief, June 2022

In Numbers

Net Funding Requirements: USD 6.7 m (July – December 2022)

People Assisted in May 2022 Home Grown School Feeding Programme: 11,730 school children

Integrated Community-based Food Systems Projects: 1,457 beneficiaries

Operational Updates

Nutrition Support

WFP in collaboration with the Omaheke Regional Council has set up five soup kitchens, targeting children under the age of five years. These soup kitchens are designed to reduce the number of children with severe and moderate acute malnutrition and improve their overall nutritional status, food security and forthcoming education outcomes. A total of 834 vulnerable children are currently benefiting from this initiative.

Integrated Community-Based Food Systems Projects

WFP in partnership with the Oshikoto Regional Council supported the first pilot of wheat production at Ondera Resettlement Farm on a 10 hectare piece of land projected to produce 60 tonnes of wheat. With the support of an irrigation system, agricultural extension support and quality seeds and fertilizer, over 400 San community members are projected to achieve optimal nutrition. A portion of the harvest is set to penetrate readily available markets of which the proceeds will incentivise the community’s effort, improving their livelihoods and socio-economic outcomes.

Fundraising

For the successful implementation of phase 1 activities envisioned for Ondera Resettlement Farm, WFP steered a fundraising luncheon for monetary and in-kind pledges. The launch, as attended by over 150 guests including community members, regional governments, development partners, state-owned enterprises and private sector companies raised over NAD 2.3 million (USD 140,000).

Partnerships

On 20 June 2022, WFP and the Mobile Telecommunications Company in Namibia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which will establish a framework for collaboration on state-of-the-art and tech-enabled solutions for smallholder farmers such as early warning systems, monitoring and evaluation applications, e-capacity strengthening and market access. WFP further signed an MOU with the Oshana and Omusati Regional Council for the implementation of sustainable food systems aimed to formalise its engagement with rural communities at the regional level for increased food production. WFP continued to engage other private sector institutions for funding and joint programming.

Country Strategic Plan Evaluation

The implementation of WFP Namibia’s 2017 – 2023 Country Strategic Plan, including five budget revisions, is currently being evaluated by an assessment team from its headquarters in Rome. The mission consulted various government stakeholders, UN agencies and donors, e.g., the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, FAO, UNICEF and the European Union. The consultation aimed to garner insights on internal and external processes, experiences, successes, challenges and learning outcomes between WFP and its stakeholders to inform the design of its new Country Strategic Plan.