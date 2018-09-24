WFP Namibia Country Brief, June 2018

In Numbers

US$ 5,080,330 (Funding requirement for 2017 - 2022).

Operational Updates

• On 13 June, WFP participated in the handing over of scholarships from the Peoples Republic of China’s Embassy in Namibia to learners of the Otjomuise Primary School. The Scholarships are aimed to reward learners with outstanding academic achievements, financially, and to help bring them a step closer towards securing a better future for themselves. WFP is in discussion with the Embassy of China to extend further support to the school feeding programme by addressing mechanisms to diversify school meals as well as address challenges that schools face with school feeding infrastructure.

• WFP Namibia participated in the ‘Integrated Resilience Programming’ learning exchange workshop hosted for RBJ countries in the WFP Blantyre sub-office in Malawi from June 19-21, 2018. The purpose of the learning platform was to discuss ways to incorporate resilience in the Southern African operations and to address both chronic vulnerabilities and recurrent shocks, exchange concepts, approaches, and lessons learned, with the objective of setting a common vision for WFP RBJ countries on Integrated Resilience Programming. At the end of this learning workshop, country offices implementing resilience activities were tasked to develop an Integrated Resilience Building Programmes Action Plan to help operationalise synergies across different programmes to deliver additional benefits to target communities. The results of this training will help WFP Namibia enrich debate around resilience hence influencing policy and strategic planning for government.

• To support the management and evaluation of the Namibian School Feeding Programme (June to December 2018), WFP evaluation managers participated in the regional evaluation workshop held on 14 June 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Through experiences shared by other country offices, the workshop offered insight on how to ensure that evaluations are managed efficiently following the Decentralised Evaluation Quality Assurance System (DEQAS) guidance to ensure quality, impartiality and utility.