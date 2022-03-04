WFP Namibia Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

Net Funding Requirements: USD 4.7 m (March-August 2022)

Operational Updates

Tsumkwe’s Integrated Community based Food Systems Project

WFP with support from FAO, African Group of Ambassadors (Representatives of some AU countries in Namibia), the Embassy of Brazil in Namibia and the Honourable Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations Cooperation steered a monitoring site visit to Tsumkwe’s Integrated Community Based Food Systems Project. Held on 28 January 2022, the group inspected progress with production and harvest since implementation and launch of the project in August 2021. Further, FAO donated a poultry structure, poultry feed, vaccines and close to 100 Lohmann Brown layers. This will benefit pregnant and lactating women as part of their nutritional requirements and enhance meals from the clinic-based kitchen.