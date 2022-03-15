WFP Namibia Country Brief, February 2022

In Numbers

Net Funding Requirements:

USD 4.7 m (March – August 2022)

People Assisted in February 2021

Home Grown School Feeding Programme: 13,915 school children

Integrated Community-based Food Systems Projects: 1,457 community members

Operational Updates

Home-Grown School Feeding (HGSF) Programme

Over 424,000 school learners at 1,530 schools in 14 regions of Namibia continuously benefit from the National School Feeding Programme’s fortified maize blend. A total of 13,915 school children have benefitted from the HGSFP since its launch in November 2021. The programme aims to provide diversified nutritious meals sourced locally from smallholder farmers. For country-wide reach, the Government is in the process of expanding this programme to an additional 29 schools in 7 regions. To commence this process, the inter-sectoral HGSFP Task Force & Technical Working Group developed a workplan to guide implementation at every stage based on lessons learned from the pilot regions.

From 28 February to 1 March, 2022, Namibia joined other African countries at the African Union (AU) virtual event to celebrate the Africa Day of School Feeding, themed: “Nutrition and human capital development in Africa through increased investment in Home-grown School Feeding”. The Minister of Education, Arts and Culture issued a high-level ministerial statement, highlighting the importance of partnerships and collaboration for sustainable school feeding programmes.