WFP Namibia Country Brief, December 2021

In Numbers

Net Funding Requirements:

USD 8 m (January – June 2022)

Operational Updates

Food and Nutrition Security Policy Launch

WFP provided technical assistance to the Government of Namibia to revise and launch its National Food and Nutrition Security Policy (2020 -2030) on 2 December 2021 in Oshana Region. The policy, themed - Joining hands towards affordable, nutritious, and locally produced food - is accompanied by an Implementation Plan and the required Coordination Structure.

It is underpinned by three objectives which aim to:

• Increase investment in food and nutrition security.

• Increase domestic food production and enhance processing, marketing, and consumption of food.

• Reduce the prevalence of undernourishment and of stunting through nutrition sensitive interventions.

The policy is the latest in the region and comes after the Food and Nutrition Decade, which was launched by the Government of Namibia in 1992 with the primary objective of addressing chronic hunger and malnutrition in the country.