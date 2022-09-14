WFP Namibia Country Brief, August 2022

In Numbers

Net Funding Requirements:

USD 5.3 m (September 2022 – February 2023)

People Assisted in August 2022:

Home-Grown School Feeding Programme: 11,730 school children

Integrated Community-based Food Systems Projects: 1,457 beneficiaries

Operational Updates

Smallholder Agriculture Market Support

WFP and the Ohangwena Regional Council have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish sustainable food systems for food security. This partnership resulted in an Agri-Food Conference-EXPO (ConfEX) from 10 to 13 August 2022, attended by major stakeholders such as government, food and agricultural sectors, consumers, and service providers to showcase products and innovations while developing partnerships. The event, the first of its kind, exhibited local products and produce and offered information sessions on value-addition, marketing, and finance management amongst others.

The ConfEX was a crucial opportunity for WFP to advocate on agriculture and sustainable food systems as an important pillar to achieve zero hunger, boost regional economic development and improve livelihoods