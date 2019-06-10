WFP Namibia Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

Operational Updates

• Climate Change Study: Contributing to improved knowledge on the impact of climate change, WFP in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, conducted a climate analysis study focusing on past, current and future climate trends and its effects on food security in Namibia.

Using domestic and global satellite models, the study provided an information database with a forward looking at precipitation, changes in rainfall patterns and crop seasons, vegetation coverage, temperature and its implication on agricultural activities and climate induced disasters.

• National Determined Contribution (NDC) partnership plan: The Ministry of Environment and Tourism received a total amount of 4 million Euro funding for the implementation of National Determined Contribution (NDC) partnership plan.

The funds will be utilized in two phases: Phase one will focus on improving and establishing an integrated monitoring system that will allow government to report on energy, waste, industrial processes, product use, Agriculture, forestry and other land use. Under this phase, WFP will provide technical support to improve capacity of the Met service for the Ministries of Agriculture,

Environment and Office the Prime Minister in strengthening early warning systems. Phase two will focus on activities addressing mitigation and adaptation.

• Vulnerability Assessment and Analysis (VAA): WFP supported the Government through the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) with the preparation for the May 2019 VAA data collection.

The support was to revise data collection tools to mainstream gender, nutrition, health, HIV and hazards. In addition, WFP formed part of the team that facilitated trainings to over 100 regional ToTs on VAA data collection tools and use of ODK. The VAA scope of coverage has expanded from the six regions in 2016 to now covering all the fourteen regions of the country in both the rural and urban areas with up to 333 sentinel sites.