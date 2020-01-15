Torrential rain leaves parts of Zambezi flooded

WINDHOEK - With heavy rains being experienced countrywide and into neighbouring countries, the Zambezi governor Lawrence Sampofu confirmed that some parts of the region, especially in the Kabbe South constituency have already been flooded.

In December, the SADC secretariat had cautioned some of the member states, Namibia included, of the heavy rainfall forecast, which is likely to result in localised floods.

In an interview with New Era yesterday, Sampofu said the floods are as a result of the Zambezi River, which has reached high water levels, as a result of heavy rains in neighbouring countries of Zambia and Angola.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry spokesperson Jona Musheko, the hydrological services team is yet to compile a report on the water levels of all perennial rivers in the country, including the Zambezi River.

Most of the basic services have already been halted due to floods in the area. “We received from last week Thursday. Even last night it rained heavy in Katima. The Zambezi River started rising early this month. It’s already flowing some water in the flood-prone areas. It means floods are coming. The floods seem to have come too early. It seems its raining heavy in Zambia and Angola which is causing floods. That’s why we have floods in some areas which are already not reachable,” the governor said.

These areas include Muzii and Nakuntwe in the Kabbe South area.

He said it is likely that the floodwater will spread to other villages in Kabbe South. The governor has urged the affected residents of the two areas to start moving to higher grounds before the situation worsen.

He encouraged such villagers to start relocating their personal belongings and their livestock to higher grounds such as Lusese and Salambala, among other villages.

He said no injuries or loss of lives nor damage to property have so far been reported. Asked how ready is the regional council in any eventuality, Sampofu said they are ready with all logistics such as tents and speed boats for evacuation purposes. For learners in the affected areas, he said he is waiting for a report from the inspectors and principals of Muzii and Nakuntwe combined schools on the situation.

He encouraged residents who are in the prone-areas to start harvesting their maize before the floods destroy their produce.

Albertina Nakale

