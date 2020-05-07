Terms of reference: Evaluation of Namibia National School Feeding Programme [2012 to 2017]

1. Introduction

These Terms of Reference (TOR) are for the final evaluation of the implementation of the Namibia National School Feeding Programme (NSFP) road map (2012-2017) and the NSFP Monitoring & Evaluation Plan through the Technical Assistance (TA) by World Food Programme (WFP) in Namibia to the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MoEAC) under the project, ‘Technical Assistance to Strengthen the Namibian School Feeding Programme’. The evaluation is jointly commissioned by the MoEAC and WFP in Namibia and will cover the period from June 2012 to May 2018. The evaluation coincides with the completion of 5-year school feeding roadmap (2012-2017) and the completion of the current TA agreement with the MoEAC that comes to an end on 31 May 2018; and with the start of the implementation of the WFP Namibia Country Strategic Plan (CSP 2017-2022). The findings and recommendations of the evaluation will feed into the implementation of CSP Activity 2: ‘provide capacity strengthening and technical assistance to the government entities responsible for school feeding’, which corresponds to WFP Strategic Outcome 1: Vulnerable populations in Namibia are enabled to meet their food and nutrition needs throughout the year’. These TORs are jointly prepared by the WFP Namibia Country Office (NACO) and the MoEAC. They are guided by the 2012-2017 School feeding roadmap and the Monitoring and Evaluation Plan that articulates key action areas to be taken by various stakeholders to strengthen the implementation of the Namibian School Feeding programme (NSFP) and the key targets to be achieved. The NSFP is fully funded by the Government, it is implemented in all 14 regions and currently reaches up to 330,000 learners (boys and girls) in 1,400 public primary schools. The purpose of the TOR is to provide a comprehensive background of the programme under review in order to clarify the context within which it is implemented. This is to enable the evaluation team to approach the evaluation from an informed view point. Secondly, the TORs are meant to articulate the overall purpose of the evaluation and provide adequate information to relevant stakeholders on the evaluation including their roles and responsibilities. The evaluation started in April 2018 with preparation of these TOR. This will be followed by inception phase in July/August and field work up to October. The final evaluation report is expected by March 2019.

2. Reasons for the Evaluation

2.1. Rationale

The evaluation is being commissioned for the following reasons:

i. To assess the extent of achievement of milestones set out in the 5-year NSFP road map

ii. To assess the extent of achievement of the targets set in the NSFP M&E Plan

iii.To assess WFP’s technical assistance to the MoEAC in line with the commitments made in the Technical Assistance Agreements signed between WFP and the Ministry of Education from 2012 to 2018;

iv. To establish the extent to which WFP’s technical support to the NSFP has contributed to efficient and effective programme implementation and management by MoEAC;

v. To establish lessons that can be used by WFP and other stakeholders to enhance support to MoEAC and enlighten the on potential areas of improvement in the overall management and implementation of the school feeding programme.

vi. To establish the extent to which WFP’s support to build evidence on school feeding informed policy, support advocacy and strategic formulation around school feeding;

vii. Establish the extent to which the skills and knowledge passed onto the Ministry of Education staff at both the national and regional level, through training, coaching or exchange visits to other countries, have been adopted and put to use, and whether this has translated to better management and ownership of the programme by government;

viii. To determine the potential for scaling up and extension of partnership between WFP and MoEAC and determine which areas and what scope such a partnership would take;

ix. To explore benchmarks that would be useful for assessing future success of the proposed homegrown school feeding programme.

2.2. Objectives

This evaluation is two-pronged: On the one hand assessing the implementation of the roadmap and on the other assessing WFP support as per technical agreements. evaluations will serve the three mutually reinforcing objectives:

Accountability: The evaluation will assess and report on the extent to which the milestones outlined in the NSFP road map, M&E Plan and WFP TA agreements were achieved;

Learning: The evaluation will assess the reasons why results were achieved or not to draw lessons, derive good practices and pointers for learning. It will provide evidence-based findings to inform operational and strategic decision-making;

Benchmarking: The evaluation will set a baseline for key indicators for the home-grown school feeding (linking small holder farmers and enterprises to schools). This will enable future evaluation of achievement of the objectives of this linkage.

The above objectives are equally important. Specifically, this evaluation will:

i. Determine if the support provided by WFP to MoEAC was in line with the objectives as outlined in the Technical Assistance Agreements signed between the two parties.

ii. Determine the appropriateness of the Technical Assistance provided to MoEAC in its effort to strengthen the implementation of the NSFP;

iii. Assess programme performance and identify successes and challenges in the management and implementation of the NSFP.

iv. Provide opportunities for learning how to strengthen government’s capacity to design and implement effective NSFP, including management of the NSFP supply chain;

v. Provide opportunities to develop further insight on how to best provide Technical Assistance to the national governments in Middle Income (MIC) countries.