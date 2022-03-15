Synthesis report - Namibia: Investment Case Towards Ending Unmet Need for Family Planning

Namibia is an upper-middle-income country situated in the Southern Africa region. The population in 2020 was estimated at 2,541,000, of which 52 per cent are female and 48 per cent male. Namibia’s socioeconomic development aspiration, as expressed in its long-term vision (Vision 2030), is to become a prosperous and industrialized country transformed by its skilled and agile human capital. Namibia has a relatively young population, with about 37 per cent aged below 15 years. Its current population growth rate is estimated at 1.9 per cent but is expected to decline to 1.7 per cent by 2030. Close to 60 per cent of the population today is in the working-age group, between the ages of 15-64 years. Because of the large number of young women who will soon enter their reproductive years, Namibia’s population is expected to continue to grow significantly for the next few years, even as the fertility rate declines.

This investment case provides the evidence required to achieve the transformative results of (a) ending unmet need for family planning and (b) ending gender-based violence (GBV) by 2030 in Namibia. The smart investments in these transformative results is the “best buy” to accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Investments in these transformative results are expected to have high returns of health and non-health benefits to individuals, families and society.