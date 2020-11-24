Namibia + 10 more

Southern Africa Seasonal Monitor, Rainfall forecast for 2020/21 season, issue #1 (November 2020)

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Agromet Update
2020/2021 Agricultural Season

Highlights

  • The rainfall season has started well in south-eastern parts of the region, with average to above average rainfall received, although below average rainfall was estimated in northern areas.

  • Seasonal forecasts indicate enhanced chances of normal to above normal rainfall, raising the potential for good agricultural production, despite associated risks with flooding and pests.

  • An outbreak of the African Migratory Locust has affected five Member States, and has prompted a SADC regional appeal to support control of and response to the outbreak.

