The Republic of Namibia - Fall armyworm impact and needs assessment - 2018

Oct 2018

Fall Armyworm (FAW) arrived in Namibia during the 2016/2017 cropping season, following several years of difficulties for the agricultural sector caused by recurrent droughts. However, during the 2016/2017 season, weather conditions were generally favourable throughout most of the country – excluding the western and the southern regions.

In these western and southern areas, potential drought-induced crop losses may have been further exacerbated by the FAW invasion. Meanwhile, in the northeastern areas, the potential impacts from FAW cannot be ignored neither, despite this season’s good climatic conditions, as households likely faced reduced coping capacities going into the season due to the effects of the previous droughts.

Against this backdrop, a FAW impact and needs assessment was conducted in the main agricultural regions of Namibia in August 2017. The main objectives of this assessment were:(1) Understand the impact of the pest on farmers’ livelihoods, especially crop production and livestock rearing, including a quantification of production losses in the crop sub-sector;(2) Understand the strategies farmers adopted to respond to the FAW attack;(3) Identify farmers’ needs for the next main cropping season; and(4) Provide recommendations for future action.This report provides the background to the FAW invasion in Namibia, a methodological outline of the assessment approach and detailed analysis, results and recommendations sections, looking both at short- and long-term impacts/needs/response options.