01 Oct 2018

The Republic of Namibia - Fall armyworm impact and needs assessment - 2018

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 01 Oct 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.59 MB)

Oct 2018

Fall Armyworm (FAW) arrived in Namibia during the 2016/2017 cropping season, following several years of difficulties for the agricultural sector caused by recurrent droughts. However, during the 2016/2017 season, weather conditions were generally favourable throughout most of the country – excluding the western and the southern regions.

In these western and southern areas, potential drought-induced crop losses may have been further exacerbated by the FAW invasion. Meanwhile, in the northeastern areas, the potential impacts from FAW cannot be ignored neither, despite this season’s good climatic conditions, as households likely faced reduced coping capacities going into the season due to the effects of the previous droughts.

Against this backdrop, a FAW impact and needs assessment was conducted in the main agricultural regions of Namibia in August 2017. The main objectives of this assessment were:(1) Understand the impact of the pest on farmers’ livelihoods, especially crop production and livestock rearing, including a quantification of production losses in the crop sub-sector;(2) Understand the strategies farmers adopted to respond to the FAW attack;(3) Identify farmers’ needs for the next main cropping season; and(4) Provide recommendations for future action.This report provides the background to the FAW invasion in Namibia, a methodological outline of the assessment approach and detailed analysis, results and recommendations sections, looking both at short- and long-term impacts/needs/response options.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.