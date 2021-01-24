National Action Plan for Health Security (NAPHS) 2021-2025

Namibia launched its National Action Plan on Health Security (NAPS) in 2020. The Plan aim to facilitate multi-sectoral engagement using the One Health approach and to guide implementation of activities for progress towards the attainment of the International Health Regulations (IHR) 2005 core capacities for the country. This is an essential step towards contributing to Global Health Security.

The Plan considers a set of guiding principals and core values such as resilience, country ownership and leadership, community engagement, partnership, intersectoral and multidisciplinary collaboration, evidence led, and forward looking and the One Health Approach. It also covers all 19 technical areas required to effectively prevent, detect and respond to public health threats.