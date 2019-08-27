Namibia: Vulnerability Assessment Committee Results 2019

Overview

The key drivers of vulnerability in Namibia include prolonged drought, traditional agricultural practices and low economic performance, including lack of sustainable incomes and high unemployment.

Preliminary figures indicate that cereal production in 2019 is 53 per cent lower than the previous year and 42 per cent lower than the 20-year average. According to the Consolidated Approach for Reporting Food Insecurity Indicators (CARI), 36 per cent of the population — nearly 290,000 people — is food insecure (21 per cent moderately and 15 per cent severely food insecure). Increasing food prices will further limit access.