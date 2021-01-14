Namibia - Floods (Floodlist, Namibia Meteorological Service) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 January 2021)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting central and southern Namibia (particularly Khomas Region, including the capital Windhoek and Karas Region) since early January, triggering floods, flash floods, and rivers to overflow that have resulted in casualties and damage.

Media report, as of 14 January, 80 affected families, of which 65 evacuated, and several closed roads in Windhoek area. In addition, severe damage to roads were also reported in Keetmanshoop area, the regional capital of Karas Region.