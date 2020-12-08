Namibia: Fire accident - Operations Update DREF Operation n° MDRNA011

Description of the disaster

Following the devastating fire that broke out on 26 July 2020, affecting the Otweya informal settlement in Walvis Bay Rural Constituency, Erongo region, about 154 households/924 people were directly affected, with more than 150 houses destroyed. The fire destroyed half of the shacks in the informal settlement with affected families losing everything ranging from food, shelter, and other household belongings as they could hardly salvage anything. Some 46 additional families living in the informal settlement were not affected by the fire but had their structures removed to limit the spreading of fire. As such, they could salvage the materials to rebuild their houses as well as their household items.

A DREF operation was launched following this incident, to provide relief to all 924 people (154 families) affected in Otweya informal settlement, Walvis Bay Rural Constituency, for a period of 4 months.