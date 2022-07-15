Namibia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 798 (26.05.2022)

A total of 163 089 cases have been recorded to-date, representing 6% of the total population (2 550 226).

More female cases 86 647 (53%) have been recorded.

Of the total confirmed cases, 5 554 (3%) are Health Workers, with 2 new confirmation today.

• 4 672 (84.4%) State; 873 (15.4%) Private, 9 (0.1%) Non-Govern mental Organizations.

• 5 554 (100%) recoveries and 25 (0.5%) deaths.

The recovery rate now stands at 98%.

Khomas and Erongo regions reported the highest number of cases with 53 838 (33%) and 23 228 (14%) respectively.

Of the total fatalities 3 695 (92%) are COVID-19 deaths while 339 (8%) are COVID-19 related deaths.

The case fatality rate now stands at 2.5%.